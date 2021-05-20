Aurora Borealis, Newest Made-In-Canada Rose, Now Available

Vineland Station, Ontario — The latest addition to the popular Vineland’s 49th Parallel Collection of roses is giving Canadians another option to buy local this spring. Aurora Borealis™ has been officially released by Vineland Research and Innovation Centre (Vineland) and is now widely available at garden centres across Canada.

Aurora Borealis™ is a dramatic, sunset pink rose with glossy, dark green foliage inspired by the brilliant contrasting colours of Canada’s northern lights. It belongs to a collection of roses bred specifically for Canadian climate conditions – tolerant of cold weather and able to thrive almost anywhere in the country.

“As Canadians continue to embrace home gardening in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re excited to bring a new, made-in-Canada rose to the marketplace,” says Ian Potter, Vineland’s President and CEO. “For all of us spending more time at home these days, Aurora Borealis™ brings a unique Canadian flair to any outdoor living space.”

Vineland’s 49th Parallel Collection was first launched in 2017 when a bright red rose named Canadian Shield® was unveiled to mark Canada’s 150th birthday. It was joined two years ago by the coral-coloured Chinook Sunrise® and will expand again in 2023 with a yellow rose called Yukon Sun™.

Roses in the collection are known for being low maintenance, black spot tolerant and able to withstand temperatures down to -40°C. Vineland’s 49th Parallel Collection is the product of Canada’s national rose breeding program at Vineland in collaboration with the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association and selections have been tested in field trials across the country through this alliance.

More information on Aurora Borealis™, including where to purchase it and the entire collection is available at 49throses.com.

About Vineland Research and Innovation Centre

Vineland Research and Innovation Centre is a uniquely Canadian results-oriented organization dedicated to horticulture science and innovation. We deliver innovative products, solutions and services through an integrated and collaborative cross-country network to advance Canada’s research and commercialization agenda.

We are an independent, not-for-profit organization, funded in part by the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year federal-provincial-territorial initiative. For the latest on our research and innovation visit vinelandresearch.com.