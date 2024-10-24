Autumn/Winter Trends of Smithers-Oasis UK

The Autumn/Winter Collection of Smithers-Oasis UK is built around three distinct themes, influenced by the latest trends in fashion, design and home decor. By carefully selecting the trend elements that work best in the realm of floristry, we’ve designed our new products to be both eye-catching for the consumer, and practical for the florist.

Festive Forest

The Festive Forest collection brings the essence of a wintery forest wonderland into floral designs. Rich, bold colours, inspired by branches, berries and winter blooms, infuse every creation with a nod to the beauty of nature, and gold highlights add glorious seasonal charm.

Pearlescent Party

Start the celebrations with Pearlescent Party, a dazzling collection designed to add a touch of iridescent elegance to designs. Pastel colours are soft and luminous, with glistening silvers to give festive brilliance, as well as being suiting to weddings, special occasions and glamorous gatherings.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Florint