Available Now! 2022 Ball FloraPlant Catalog

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: Ball FloraPlant® is thrilled to announce the launch of its 2022 Ball FloraPlant catalog. It is available now online as a digital resource, and printed copies are shipping soon to greenhouse customers in the coming weeks. This 170-page annual catalog showcases the full assortment of vegetative annuals from Ball FloraPlant, which can be ordered exclusively through Ball Seed®. Browse inside for dozens of new introductions and improvements on key genera, as well as culture guidelines and connections to Ball FloraPlant experts.

This year’s product innovations include NEW Shamrock™ Lantana, a series of high-vigor non-spreading lantana that’s perfect for combos and baskets. In addition, there are new trialed-and-approved MixMasters™ combos featuring award-winning Bee’s Knees Petunia, and a new micro-coleus called Spitfire is great for urban gardeners’ balconies and small patios.

“Top-performing products and high-quality cuttings are important now more than ever to ensure you maintain a successful business,” says Ball FloraPlant Sales and Marketing Manager Leland Toering. “You can count on Ball FloraPlant’s commitment to reliability, innovation and information to help you get the job done, and we’re backed by the strongest network of supply partners.”

The experts supporting Ball FloraPlant include dedicated territory managers and product management teams, plus the resourceful Ball Seed sales and technical crew. Look for their recommendations inside the 2022 Ball FloraPlant catalog, or reach out anytime with questions on the latest introductions.

In addition, the company’s website www.ballfloraplant.com enhances the printed catalog with additional plant culture resource downloads as well as video learning opportunities through BFPtv .

Visit ballfloraplant.com/literature today to browse or download the 2022 Ball FloraPlant catalog. To place an order, commercial greenhouse customers can log on to Ball Seed WebTrack® at www.ballseed.com.