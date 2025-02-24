Bailey Names Eastern and Western Region Sales Managers

St. Paul, MN – With a focus on expanding sales management to better serve its growing customer base, Bailey is proud to announce the appointment of Nick Stevens as Eastern Regional Sales Manager and Carlton Davidson as Western Regional Sales Manager. These strategic leadership additions come as Sales Manager Jimmy Kuon prepares to retire in February 2025. Kuon’s tenure has been marked by exceptional sales growth and a legacy of mentorship that elevated both his team and the company. His commitment to fostering relationships and cultivating excellence has been instrumental to Bailey’s success and the company wishes him all the best in retirement.

Nick Stevens started at Bailey seven years ago and brings a proven track record of success. As a Territory Sales Representative, he collaborated with customers in Ohio and Michigan and later managed Bailey Licensees nationwide, playing a pivotal role in the growth of Bailey Consumer Brands. In his new role, Stevens will lead and mentor a team of sales representatives to ensure customers’ needs and goals are met in the region. “It’s an honor to lead such a talented group within an organization as respected as Bailey Nurseries. I am excited at the opportunity to help continue to set the standard in our industry by delivering the highest quality products to our loyal customers,” comments Stevens.

Carlton Davidson joins the Sales team with over 25 years of experience in nursery operations and management. A graduate of Auburn University with a degree in Horticulture, Davidson has excelled in production planning, analysis, and management, most recently serving as Operations Planning and Scheduling Manager at Bailey’s West Coast division. In his new role, Davidson will lead a team in the region to strengthen relationships and drive growth. “The horticulture industry is defined by its people—dedicated, passionate, and collaborative. I look forward to mentoring and learning from our customers and sales teams while fostering partnerships that drive success,” says Davidson.

As Stevens and Davidson start their new roles, Dan Bailey, Central Region Sales Manager, will continue to lead sales in that region. “We are thrilled to welcome Nick and Carlton to the team,” states McCormack. “Nick’s exceptional sales expertise and Carlton’s deep operational knowledge create a dynamic team that will elevate our sales strategy and customer engagement across all regions.”

Both Carlton Davison and Nick Stevens begin their roles effective immediately. Davidson may be reached at carlton.davidson@baileynurseries.com and 503-435-8892. Stevens may be reached at nick.stevens@baileynurseries.com and 612-803-9152.

Bailey is a fifth-generation, family-owned horticultural company serving customers worldwide. Headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, along with operations in Oregon, Washington, Illinois, and Georgia, they are known for producing and distributing top-quality plants, marketing support services, and sought-after genetics. Bailey Consumer Brands – Endless Summer® Hydrangeas, First Editions® Shrubs & Trees, and Easy Elegance® Roses – are widely recognized as premier products in the industry.