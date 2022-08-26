Bailey Nurseries Recognizes Network Partners

St. Paul, MN – Bailey Nurseries recently honored four brand licensee partners who work with Bailey Consumer Brands Endless Summer® Hydrangeas, First Editions® Shrubs & Trees, and Easy Elegance® Roses. Brand & Business Development Manager Layci Gragnani presented the awards to recognize partners who demonstrate superior brand representation, exceptional product quality, and excellent partnership.

Trial Grower of the Year – Dewar Nurseries Inc.

Trialing is a valuable piece of product introduction timelines, and Dewar has gone beyond expectations in providing Bailey with feedback. Their feedback has been incredibly instrumental as Bailey evaluates and compares potential introductions, ensuring only the best plants are chosen.

Endless Summer® Network Grower of the Year – Greenleaf Nursery Company

As one of the largest network growers for Endless Summer® Hydrangeas, Greenleaf steadily continues to increase their sales annually. By continually going above and beyond to promote the brand to their customers, they help to establish Endless Summer® as the premiere bigleaf hydrangea brand.

First Editions® Network Grower of the Year – Clinton Nurseries

Clinton Nurseries currently grows 59 varieties in the First Editions® brand and continues to add new varieties each year. Their continued transparency during discussions about the brand has positively impacted what First Editions® is and where it is going.

Easy Elegance® Network Grower of the Year – Midwest Groundcovers LLC

Having expanded their sales over the past two years, Midwest Groundcovers continues to grow their Easy Elegance® offering. Through tools like social media and their on-site trial garden, they not only continually promote Easy Elegance® but diligently work to educate others about the brand.

“Because of their trusted partnerships, Endless Summer® Hydrangeas, First Editions® Shrubs & Trees, and Easy Elegance® Roses continue to grow and exceed expectations at all levels of the industry,” shares Gragnani. “We are grateful for each grower’s continuous achievements and dedication to our brands.”