Ball FloraPlant Varieties Named Best Plants at North America Flower Trials

Ball FloraPlant Floral November 8, 2022

Add these must-have flowers to your 2023 selling season.

Ball FloraPlant impressed Plant Trials across North America with varieties showcasing the best genetics. Check out the hottest picks to add to your next program. For more information and availability, contact your Ball Seed sales rep or Ball ColorLink associate at 800 879-BALL, or order on WebTrack today!

Petunia SureShot Blue Vein

Lucas Open House 7/27/2022

SureShot Blue Vein wowed growers across the North America trials.

With consistent performance, bloom size, flowering time, and stunning coloring, surely it should be part of your grow out.

