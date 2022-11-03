Ball FloraPlant Varieties Win Big at Penn State Trial

Several plants were awarded high honors at the Penn State University Flower Trials this summer.

At the Penn State University Flower Trials this summer, Ball FloraPlant received a number of awards after thorough evaluation during this past growing season. See the list below for those varieties that gained recognition for an overall rating of 4.6 or higher out of a 5 scale (Director’s Select), and cultivars that had the highest rating in their Species (Best of Species).

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Ball FloraPlant