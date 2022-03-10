Ball Seed to Sponsor Free, Two-Part Webinar Series on New Cut Flowers

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: The market for cut flowers has been on the rise for a number of years – especially “locally grown.” In an effort to keep the enthusiasm and momentum going, leading North American horticultural distributor Ball Seed® is sponsoring a two-part webinar series through Ball Publishing that will focus on cut flowers and the new varieties coming to market.

Part 1 takes place Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 1 pm Eastern and is titled “New Cut Flowers From Seed.” It will discuss the new seed introductions of 2021 and 2022 from PanAmerican Seed, Sakata, Syngenta, Takii, Sumika, and other cut flower seed suppliers. Participants will gain a thorough education of what’s new from these worldwide sources. Some of the items covered include lisianthus, sunflowers, dianthus, asters, dianthus, and marigolds.

Part 2 takes place Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 1 pm Eastern and is titled “New Cut Flowers From Bulbs, Vegetative Cuttings and Tissue Culture.” Featured sources include Ednie Flower Bulbs, Danziger, and other vegetative cut flower suppliers. Viewers will walk away with a better understanding of this ever-increasing segment of the cut flower industry. Some of the items covered include lilies, ranunculus, dahlias, peonies, scabiosa, veronicas, craspedia, cut mums, and limonium.

“The pandemic provided a boost to the cut flower industry, and this created an increase in demand – a demand that translated to increased sales for cut flower growers,” says Dave Dowling, Account Development Representative for Ball Seed. “If you’re in the cut flower business, you won’t want to miss either of these two webinars to keep you on the leading edge.”

Both webinar sessions are free, and viewers can register for one or both at www.ballpublishing.com/webinars . For more information about cut flowers and programs available through Ball Seed, visit ballseed.com/cutflowers .