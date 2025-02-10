Balloon Exchange: New Turnkey Balloon Source Launches Operations

MINNEAPOLIS — Balloon Exchange™, a new, U.S.-based, turnkey balloon source, consulting firm and global exchange opened for business, launching its brand and website balloonexchange.com to serve both B-to-B and consumer markets.

Founded by a carefully assembled group of industry veterans, the goal was to fill an ever-growing need for a stable, full-service, U.S.-based balloon supplier to restore stability and confidence with buyers, distributors, decorators, planners and consumers.

Party City’s December announcement that it will close its 700 remaining stores at the end of this month (February 2025) provided further evidence of the needs Balloon Exchange was built to fill. Party City was at one time the largest supplier of balloons to U.S. consumers.

“We’ve got a deep bench of industry veterans behind this company. Our team’s experience and knowledge are unparalleled,” said Sampson. “We can’t wait for customers to experience the difference.”

How Balloon Exchange Evolved

After researching all sectors of the industry, the founding team developed a strategic plan to take on the many supply issues shared by distributors, decorators, wholesalers, retailers, marketers, entertainment industry buyers and consumers. The company set out to build a new kind of turnkey, global balloon supply solution ­­­­— a balloon “exchange” — for any potential balloon problem or challenge.

At the heart of it all is the company’s state-of-the-art, modern balloon printing and manufacturing facility in which the team meets most any stock or custom production need with the highest quality printing, production and service. However, Balloon Exchange is not limited to one source. As an exchange, the company sources from its vetted list of suppliers, and is identifying and qualifying new vendors every day.

While the website balloonexchange.com features the standard colors and shapes, it also introduces a broad variety of innovated 3D, 4D, stacking, standing and walking balloons along with exclusive designs by its own designers for every occasion. The company also has an aggressive schedule of upcoming new design rollouts.

“Our brand reflects our mission,” said Sampson. “We’re not just selling balloons; we’re providing solutions. We’re more than a traditional manufacturer, broker, distributor, factory rep, consultant or holding company.”

She added, “Whether it’s engineering custom designs, ensuring supply chain reliability for standard sizes and colors or working with customers to develop cutting-edge sustainable materials and balloon designs, we’re here to make the impossible possible.”

“Balloon Exchange is a dream team in a position to deliver anything and everything balloon-related,” she said. “We’re only limited by our customers’ imaginations.”

Balloon Exchange also offers professional consulting services, including sourcing, specification development, engineering, quality control, design, printing, testing and more – all while being a woman-owned business. The team has an entire supply chain network built on years of relationships.

The sales team has helped hundreds of decorators, event planners, theme parks, entertainment centers, retailers and even manufacturers of unrelated products who want custom inflated products to make their presence known at trade shows or large venues.

“We will reshape the industry,” Sampson emphasized. “This launch is the beginning of a new era of reliability and ingenuity in the balloon industry. We’re proud to finally bring Balloon Exchange to life and help our customers, as our tagline says, ‘Inflate Happiness.’”

Potential customers wishing to reach the company can do so at balloonexchange.com .

About Balloon Exchange