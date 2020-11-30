BBC Documentary: “Made on Earth: Road to Recovery – Flowers”

Union Fleurs Secretary General Sylvie Mamias recently took part in a BBC documentary that explores how the global flower supply-chain has dealth with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. A story of resilience and hope amidst devastating consequences for so many people working for this beautiful industry around the world. The documentary was broadcast on BBC World on 21 & 22 November 2020.

With the contribution of: Tambuzi Garden Roses, Simon Lycett, Royal FloraHolland, The Fairtrade Foundation and Sylvie Mamias UNION FLEURS – International Flower Trade Association

