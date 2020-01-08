Beacon Impatiens Will Star In Tu Bloom’s Designs for the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – World-class flower breeder PanAmerican Seed® is proud to announce its NEW Beacon® Impatiens will bring the red carpet to life as the showcase floral selected by Tu Bloom Designs®, the official Botanical Artist for the GRAMMY Awards®.

On Sunday, January 26, the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards® will acknowledge top-performing recording artists during Music’s Biggest Night®, and millions of viewers will see Beacon® Impatiens welcome the stars to the red carpet with its own top performance. This garden-to-glamour display includes 40 topiaries of Beacon® White Impatiens atop a lavish carpet of Beacon® Bright Red Impatiens. In total, the 3,700 plants will adorn the entrance at The Staples Center in Los Angeles and add a touch of living color to this annually televised and much-anticipated event.

“I am excited to bring the red carpet to life using the cutting-edge Beacon® Impatiens,” says Tu Bloom, owner of Tu Bloom Designs®, the official Botanical Artist for the GRAMMYs®. “The look I’m creating with Beacon Impatiens is glamorous for this star-studded event but can be easily achieved by viewers at home hoping for high-fashion performance in their own outdoor living spaces.”

“Spring 2020 is the official launch of our outstanding Beacon® Impatiens, which brings flower color back to shade gardens everywhere. What better occasion to celebrate a rising star than with a gorgeous debut on the red carpet?” says Claire Josephson, brand manager for PanAmerican Seed. “Working with Tu Bloom, whose designs have wowed the GRAMMYs® for many years, has meant this year’s floral artistry is truly garden-inspired. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”

NEW Beacon® Impatiens grows stronger and shines longer by filling shade gardens with bright color. Key to its performance is high resistance to Impatiens downy mildew, a destructive disease that has affected garden impatiens for over a decade. Now, with its proven quality, Beacon® Impatiens fills hanging baskets, window boxes and shade landscapes with colorful flowers, and fills gardeners with confidence.

A massive shout-out goes to the team helping to make this happen. The intricate topiaries designed by Tu Bloom for the GRAMMYs®, and the thousands of plants that fill them, were grown in Morgan Hill, Calif., by Kawahara Nurseries, a family-owned greenhouse founded in the 1940s. Kawahara supplies quality plants to California retailers with a commitment to service and the best product selection.

Tune in to Music’s Biggest Night® on Sunday, January 26, airing on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. PT. Red carpet coverage will also be available on Grammy.com.

Beacon® Impatiens seed is readily available – plenty of time to add this newsmaker to your 2020 programs! Contact your preferred distributor to place your order today. FREE POP and retail support are available to further promote this product to your customers.

To learn more about Beacon® Impatiens, visit www.BeaconImpatiens.com.

About PanAmerican Seed

PanAmerican Seed is an internationally renowned breeder and producer of seed-raised flowers and vegetables based in West Chicago, Illinois, that produces high-quality and best-performing varieties, including NEW disease-resistant Beacon Impatiens. Research facilities in North and South America, the Pacific Rim and Europe enable us to test and evaluate new varieties under numerous climate conditions. Our state-of-the-art seed distribution center guarantees quick, efficient processing of orders for our worldwide customers. For more information, visit panamseed.com.