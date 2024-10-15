Beekenkamp Group and Dümmen Orange Explore Closer Collaboration

Beekenkamp Group and Dümmen Orange are in talks to explore opportunities for a closer partnership in M&S, R&D and production. An Beekenkamp and Anthony Chrisaanse, the respective CEOs of Beekenkamp Group and Dümmen Orange, signed a Letter of Intent to this end.

Beekenkamp Group, a renowned Dutch family-owned company active in plants(vegetables and ornamentals), packaging, R&D for ornamentals and chrysanthemums (Deliflor), and Dümmen Orange, a leading breeder of cut flowers, pot and bedding plants, and calla, have already successfully partnered in the rooting of chrysanthemums.

The potential deepening of this collaboration is driven by a shared ambition to achieve economies of scale and the belief that further cooperation and the sharing of expertise are essential for long-term success.

An Beekenkamp said: “The breeding industry for flowers and plants is at a pivotal moment, where collaboration can drive innovation and efficiency. Strategically we want to grow by acquisitions. We believe that a partnership between Beekenkamp Group and Dümmen Orange can create significant value for our companies and our customers.”

Anthony Chris added: “Deepening the partnership with Beekenkamp Group presents a tremendous opportunity to better leverage the considerable strengths of both companies. By sharing our knowledge and experience, we can respond to market demands more effectively and serve our customers worldwide more efficiently. We look forward to exploring new opportunities together and further building a sustainable future for the industry.”