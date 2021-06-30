Begonia I’CONIA Aroma Peach wins FleuroStar Award 2021

Fleuroselect, the international organisation for the ornamental plants industry, is proud to announce that the FleuroStar Award 2021/22 goes to Begonia I’CONIA Aroma Peach from Dümmen Orange. Alexander van der Kaaij, Senior Product Manager Bed & Balcony and Jeroen Meeder, Sales Manager Benelux, accepted the prize from Fleuroselect Vice-President Marc Driessen, Secretary-General Sally van der Horst and Marketing & Communications Manager Ann Jennen.



Begonia I’CONIA Aroma Peach from Dümmen Orange was competing against Pelargonium Estelle Appleblossom (Florensis), Petunia Fun House Potpourri (Syngenta Flowers) and Verbena Mr. LavaLava (Selecta one).



The jury stated: “I’CONIA Aroma Peach displays a true abundance of double, bi-coloured flowers, which are so elegant and charming! The excellent plant habit and subtle fragrance turn this Begonia into an outstanding eye-catcher for any terrace or garden.”

I’CONIA Aroma Peach adds sumptuousness to the garden

Begonia hybrida I’CONIA Aroma Peach is the new scented Begonia from Dümmen Orange. The many luxurious double, bi-coloured flowers in eye-catching peach shades have a strong garden performance and are non-stop flowering for gorgeous planters and beautiful baskets.



The I’CONIA series from Dümmen Orange continues to portray the pinnacle of modern Begonias with shade to part-sun tolerance, excellent retail flower-power and noted consumer performance.

Fleuroselect Winners Event

In line with the current COVID-19 regulations, this year’s FleuroStar winner was announced during a hybrid event. Two representatives of each participating company were invited to Floralis in Lisse for the ceremony. The remainder of the membership and international industry was invited to view the show via a livestream. The recording of the Fleuroselect Winners Event can be reviewed via the Fleuroselect website and Facebook channel.

Impressive marketing support for I’CONIA Aroma Peach

Begonia I’CONIA Aroma Peach will receive considerable marketing back-up to turn its go-to-market strategy into a success. Contest organiser Fleuroselect will conduct a promotion campaign with international trade and social media and promote the new winner at trade fairs and industry events.



Also other industry players are offering support to FleuroStar. Waterdrinker, major Dutch wholesaler selling to international garden centers and florists, will offer premium product placement during 3-4 weeks at its Green Trade Center next season. Stokvis, the production house behind various Dutch gardening television programmes, will feature the new winner extensively in its star television show ‘de Grote Tuinverbouwing’. Pull Position, a marketing agency specialised in retail promotion, offers a tailor-made marketing project and DeschPlantpak will dedicate a lifestyle photo shoot and matching pot layout made by their design studio to the new winner.

Winner chosen by over 30 experts from the ornamental trade

In total, over 30 professionals in breeding, production, trade and retail evaluate each entry on point of sale attractiveness and commercial potential. Each jury member has seen the physical plants, either in person at the promotional plant displays at Syngenta Flowers or Florensis, or via one of the dedicated Zoom sessions.Heike Gronemann, Chairman of FleuroStar Jury: “We are very proud of the fact that high-level players in the international market such as Obi, Intratuin, Jardiland, B&Q, Blume 2000, Waterdrinker, Royal Lemkes, Emsflower and Royal FloraHolland are willing to assess our candidates. FleuroStar’s success and credibility is due to the diversity and expertise of our jury.”

About FleuroStar

The FleuroStar Contest is held annually during the FlowerTrials week in June in the Netherlands and Germany. Fleuroselect members can enter their top breeding breakthrough of the season to become the new ‘Winner with the Wow Factor’. Due to the cancellation of the FlowerTrials, the Contest was held in a hybrid format this year. In addition to the digital candidate promotion via the trade press and socials, physical promotional displays have been set up at Syngenta Flowers and Florensis in week 24.