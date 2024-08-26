Bells of Ireland Profile: An Explosion of Green!

FloraLife/LivRio Floral August 26, 2024

Belonging to the mint family, Lamiaceae, Bells of Ireland or Moluccella laevis, is an annual plant grown for its impressive spikes of green blooms. Like almost all other plants in the Lamiaceae family, Bells of Ireland have a square stem and are faintly aromatic.

Contrary to popular belief, the showy green bell-shaped structures that dominate the stems are not actually flowers but rather the calyx of the flower. The true flowers lay within the center of these, are white and look remarkably like little hooded people.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FloraLife/LiveRio

Related Articles

Floral

Effect of Shipping Method and EthylBloc Treatment On Vase-Life of Stock (Matthiola incana) Following Simulated Wholesale Storage And Exposure to Ethylene Gas

FloraLife Floral February 27, 2024

Stock (Mathiola incana) is a popular cool season cut flower known for its fragrant showy flower spikes in a variety of colors.  Stock is often harvested with a portion of its root system still attached and can be prone to wilting as well as challenging to hydrate.  For this reason, some growers will ship these flowers in a transport solution.   Stock is also ethylene sensitive. 