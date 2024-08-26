Bells of Ireland Profile: An Explosion of Green!

Belonging to the mint family, Lamiaceae, Bells of Ireland or Moluccella laevis, is an annual plant grown for its impressive spikes of green blooms. Like almost all other plants in the Lamiaceae family, Bells of Ireland have a square stem and are faintly aromatic.

Contrary to popular belief, the showy green bell-shaped structures that dominate the stems are not actually flowers but rather the calyx of the flower. The true flowers lay within the center of these, are white and look remarkably like little hooded people.

