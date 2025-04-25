Best in Blooms – Visitor’s Top Picks from Danziger’s 2025 CAST Event

CAST 2025 left us all feeling inspired! Visitors to Danziger’s display in Gilroy, California were given a backstage pass to a greenhouse full of color and creativity. From new genetics to retail inspiration, eye-catching combos to elegant novelties, the mood was energetic for this season and beyond.

“CAST is a great opportunity not only to showcase our new genetics, but to connect with our customers and partners,” said Mike Fernandez, market manager for Danziger North America. “We’re working hard to create varieties that meet every grower need. Our lineup for 2026 really delivers on that promise.”

Here is a look at what visitors chose as their top picks for the 2026 season:

BESTIES™ Dynamic Bicolor Osteospermum

BESTIES™ Dynamic Bicolor captured everyone’s attention with its multi-hued blooms that glow with peachy-orange and lavender pink blooms. This new osteospermum series celebrates everything we love about true friendship, bringing vibrancy and charm to the garden. Each of the seven colors in the series were bred and selected for their consistent habit and bloom timing. BESTIES™ can be grown in a warm greenhouse along other spring annuals, offering more flexibility for growers.

HARMONY® COLORFALL™ Flamingo New Guinea Impatiens

Visitors were drawn to HARMONY® COLORFALL™ Flamingo, with an up-close look at the impact this first trailing New Guinea Impatiens series brings to larger containers and hanging baskets. Flamingo brings a hot pop of pink to any garden space with loads of long-lasting blooms. HARMONY COLORFALL is available in seven colors. This series can also handle sun better than most other NGI.

CAPELLA™ Hello Sunshine Petunia

The perfect sunny yellow petunia made its debut at CAST. CAPELLA™ Hello Sunshine is an early variety with loads of light-yellow flowers. It’s one of 23 colors in the CAPELLA™ series, known for excellent performance in propagation, early bloom power and its ability to create a tidy pot with minimal PGR use. Great for growers, CAPELLA™ truly performs for the home gardener, continuing to grow and gain size in the garden, blooming all season long.

SOL LUNA PRIME™ Hybrid Impatiens Series

It’s time to be in your prime with SOL LUNA PRIME™ hybrid impatiens. The CAST display showcased the unmatched uniformity of this series across all colors. SOL LUNA PRIME is a garden game-changer with blooms arriving up to seven days earlier and its flexibility to perform in both sun and shade.

DuraBella® Combinations

The voting is in! Drumroll please…. The top DuraBella combinations for 2027 are the following experimental mixes chosen by CAST attendees. Growers and home gardeners can count on DuraBella combos to perform at retail and in the garden. Danziger tests these recipes to make sure they’re well-matched varieties that create irresistible hanging baskets and patio pots. Be sure to check out the 2026 DuraBella combos here.

If you didn’t get a chance to pick up your BESTIES™ friendship bracelet or visit the Amazonas café, check out our highlights video. Images from CAST 2025 and the latest genetics can be found here.

About Danziger

Through innovative floriculture, creative collaboration, and a spark of imagination, Danziger strives to develop extraordinary flowers to help customers achieve extraordinary success. Danziger is a global leader in bedding plant breeding, cut flower breeding and foliage production backed by one of the largest R&D departments in the world. More than 100 scientists, researchers, and professional breeders work to invent new varieties that are more durable, efficient, profitable, and BEAUTIFUL. Nearly 1,000 customers in more than 60 countries benefit from Danziger varieties. Founded in 1953, the family-owned company is committed to bringing personal service to its customers. Danziger employs more than 3,000 people worldwide, with its home office and research and development center located in Israel. The company has propagation facilities in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya, and Colombia, and trial locations in Colombia, Ecuador and Michigan. Sales and technical team members are positioned across the globe to ensure the highest quality customer service for all our partners. For more information, visit our website: www.danzigeronline.com