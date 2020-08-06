Best-Quality Mums Shine in the Latest 2021 New Varieties Catalog

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: The Ball Garden Mums team is pleased to announce the availability of its 2021 New Varieties catalog featuring exciting, new products with superior genetics. Growers can count on Ball Mums to deliver the highest-quality mums backed by an extensive network of support.

For the 2021 season, Ball Mums is introducing 11 outstanding new varieties, including several new bicolors that bring a dimensional look to market, plus vibrant-colored choices with superior heat performance and keeping quality.

“Our full assortment includes more than 100 cutting-edge Ball Mums varieties available exclusively from Ball Seed, and it all starts with quality,” says Cindy Drumgool, Business Manager for Ball Mums. “We trial and evaluate all our selections for color retention, uniformity, durability, flexibility, growth habit, disease resistance and more, resulting in excellence at all stages – from production through landscape performance,”

The 2021 New Varieties Catalog can be downloaded or viewed online at www.ballseed.com/gardenmums. The website is also host to several digital resources, including the Garden Mum Growth Tracking Tool. To request a printed copy, contact the Ball Mums team or your Ball Seed Sales Representative at 800 879-BALL.