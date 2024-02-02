Billions of Flowers Flowing Through Miami Brighten Nation

Miami annual handles 8 billion or more stems of flowers destined for the rest of the US as Miami International Airport has become the floral center of the nation in a sophisticated trade that supports 30 trucking companies with an industry economic impact too broad to be totaled.

From humble beginnings a half century ago, Miami’s vital role in this trade has ballooned, with only a short blip during covid slowing its meteoric rise.

After the pandemic, in fact, the floral industry reached a high as social gatherings began to be the norm once again and postponed events were reestablished. Today, the industry is back to what it was pre-covid.

