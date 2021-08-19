Birds of Paradise: Beauty and Drama take Flight

FloraLife Floral August 19, 2021

Birds of Paradise…you really have to appreciate the romantic, sometimes whimsical common names given to flowers, as their scientific designations often leave you cold! Ask yourself which flower sounds more enjoyable: one named for a beautiful tropical bird, or one named for the 18th century Duchy of Mecklenburg-Strelitz? 

Regardless, whether you prefer your nomenclature vivid and romantic or cool and scientific, you are sure to enjoy the exotic drama of the Bird of Paradise (Strelitzia reginae). 

A native of South Africa, Birds are definitely a change of pace from the often delicate, frilly world of cut flowers, and you won’t find a subtle pastel in the bunch! Symbolic of faithfulness, love, and thoughtfulness, Birds epitomize romance (with perhaps a touch of drama!) And, hopefully, the romance and excitement will be as long-lasting as the birds themselves; with proper care these hardy tropical flowers can last two weeks or more in the vase. 

