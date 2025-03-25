Bloom into Fleurs de Villes with their Floral Celebration Inspired by Downton Abbey

Lynn Martinez and Gabriela Perez, WSVN-TV/Deco Drive Floral March 25, 2025

Fleurs de Villes, Miami

Ever wonder what happens when the show Downton Abbey meets flowers? No, it’s not a weird dream you had after having too much tea — it’s a real event, that’s blooming right now! Yep, flowers aren’t just for gardens anymore. Fleurs de Villes is sprouting over SoFlo and be-leaf me you’ll wanna take a look at this.

Picture this. Over 25 flower installations transforming into something familiar, something iconic. It’s like a floral fantasy with a touch of elegance.

Karen Marshall: “We have the worldwide launch, of Fleur de Villes — Downton Abbey here at Bal Harbour Shops! Downton Abbey 3, the movie is coming out on September 12 and this much-beloved television program and movie series is coming to life in flowers in Bal Harbour shops in celebration of that!”

To learn more, please go to: WSVN-TV.

Related Articles

Floral

Fleurs de Villes’ Floral Couture Launches at 900 North Michigan Shops Featuring Chicago’s Top Luxury Florists

Fleurs de Villes Floral September 19, 2019

Stop and smell the roses at ​Fleurs de Villes​’ Floral Couture Installation 900 North Michigan Shops, as it makes its first appearance in Chicago from September 25-29, 2019. The unique, five-day exhibition is Fleurs de Villes’ signature event, blending luxury floral couture and fresh blooms with bespoke floral-dressed mannequins and fresh flower market stalls daily from September 26-29.