Blooming for Success: Fun ‘N Sun 2024 Floral Convention Invites You to Experience Floral Magic in Carlsbad!

Fallbrook, CA — Calling all floral enthusiasts and industry professionals! Registration is now open for the highly anticipated Fun ‘N Sun 2024 Floral Convention, set to take place from September 4 to 7 at the picturesque Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California. Hosted against the stunning backdrop of Carlsbad’s coastal charm, this year’s convention promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Themed “Blooming for Success,” Fun ‘N Sun 2024 will feature a dynamic lineup of events designed to inspire, educate, and connect floral industry professionals from around the world.

From a first timers’ reception to hands-on classes, a farm tour and top-notch educational sessions, attendees can expect a jam-packed schedule filled with opportunities for enrichment and networking.

Highlights of the convention include:

Fun ‘N Sun Golf Tournament: Tee off on the legendary Omni La Costa Legends golf course and enjoy a day of friendly competition and networking, followed by a delightful lunch.

Newcomers Reception: This special event is designed to provide a warm welcome to newcomers, offering an opportunity to immerse yourself in an atmosphere brimming with floral delights and camaraderie.

Wednesday Dinner and Cocktail Party – "Mystical Disco in The Garden" Dinner: Lose yourself in an evening of enchantment and revelry amidst the lush surroundings of the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa.

Thursday Farm Tour: Discover the beauty and innovation of floral cultivation with an engaging tour of two premier California flower farms: Kendall Farms and Mellano and Company.

That Flower Feeling Fundraiser – "One United Floral Mixer": Join your industry associates in unified support for That Flower Feeling Foundation. Together, we can grow the industry through consumer marketing. All proceeds will go directly towards That Flower Feeling campaign.

Thursday Dinner – "Flower Elegance Alfresco": Indulge in a gourmet dining experience under the stars, surrounded by the beauty of nature and the company of like-minded floral enthusiasts.

Friday Educational Sessions: Explore topics such as trendspotting for flowers, photography techniques, AI utilization, and navigating the future of the floral industry with expert-led educational sessions.

Flower Fair: Discover the latest flower varieties and forge valuable business connections at the Flower Fair, featuring exhibitors from CalFlowers members and other suppliers. Enjoy lunch and refreshments while exploring the exhibits.

Discover the latest flower varieties and forge valuable business connections at the Flower Fair, featuring exhibitors from CalFlowers members and other suppliers. Enjoy lunch and refreshments while exploring the exhibits. Hands-on Classes: Enhance your floral design skills with hands-on classes led by industry experts, covering topics such as color theory, bouquet building, and foam-free centerpiece design.

In addition to the exciting lineup of events, attendees can look forward to experiencing the newly renovated Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, which has undergone a comprehensive revitalization to ensure an elevated experience for all guests. With its stunning gardens, lush landscapes, world class spa, and boundless activities, the resort is sure to captivate attendees throughout the convention.

Situated in the charming coastal city of Carlsbad, California, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the unique attractions and natural beauty of the area, including miles of coastline, beautiful flower gardens, and world-class shopping. From clean, uncrowded beaches to nearby attractions like LEGOLAND California and Sea Life Aquarium, Carlsbad promises to offer unforgettable experiences for convention attendees.

Don’t miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to connect, learn, and grow within the vibrant floral community. Register now for Fun ‘N Sun 2024 and prepare to bloom for success!

For more information and to register, please visit www.cafgs.org/fns2024

About CalFlowers — The California Association of Flower Growers & Shippers (CalFlowers) is a voluntary California-based trade association comprised of over 900 members across the United States. CalFlowers collaborates with other floral industry associations to promote the floral industry in the U.S., striving to have more Americans enjoy more flowers more often, and providing access to discounted shipping programs for floral products.