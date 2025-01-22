BloomNation Announces Launch of Partnership Program

Los Angeles, CA – BloomNation, the leading platform empowering independent florists in the U.S. and Canada for over a decade, proudly announces the launch of its international BloomNation Partnership Program. This initiative is aimed at strengthening connections within the floral industry. The program invites wholesalers, growers, floral suppliers, and individual affiliates to collaborate in supporting independent florists while benefiting from a rewards-based system.

“With the BloomNation Partnership Program, we’re building on a foundation that has connected us with wholesalers and growers since day one,” said Farbod Shoraka, CEO and Co-Founder of BloomNation. “From the start, our mission has been to empower independent florists, and as they’ve thrived, so has the entire floral supply chain. This program is an opportunity to strengthen those relationships and help more florists access the tools they need to succeed.”

The Partnership Program offers a lucrative way for participants to earn rewards by connecting florists to BloomNation’s innovative platform, which includes custom SEO-powered websites, an advanced point-of-sale system, automated marketing tools, access to business financing, and more.

“Our goal has always been to elevate independent florists and help them succeed in a competitive market,” said Gregg Weisstein, COO and Co-Founder of BloomNation. “Through this program, we’re extending that vision by enabling our partners to support florists while driving their own growth and success.”

Program Highlights

A community-driven initiative that supports the floral industry’s growth.

Rewards are offered for connecting florists with BloomNation’s tools and resources.

Strengthened relationships between wholesalers, growers, suppliers, and florists.

Expanded networks across the U.S. and Canada.

Opportunities to grow customer databases and reach a broader audience.

Exclusive advertising options to showcase products and services to independent florists.

“The BloomNation Partnership Program is a win-win for everyone involved,” said Josh Rivers, Director of Sales at BloomNation. “Affiliates and partners can leverage their relationships within the floral industry to bring value to florists while enjoying strong rewards and incentives and expanding their network.”

How to Join

The BloomNation Partnership Program is free and open to qualified participants across the world who have relationships with florists based in the US and Canada. Affiliates and partners will receive personalized referral materials, ongoing support, and access to exclusive resources to help maximize their success.

To learn more about the BloomNation Partnership Program or to join, visit www.bloomnation.com/join/partnership-program/

About BloomNation

Founded in August 2011, BloomNation began as a marketplace for local florists to showcase their unique handcrafted arrangements, connect directly with customers, and earn profits without exorbitant fees. Over the years, BloomNation has evolved into a comprehensive platform offering SEO-powered websites, an innovative point-of-sale system, marketing tools, and more. BloomNation empowers florists to maximize profits, streamline operations, and reduce reliance on wire services.

For more information, visit www.bloomnation.com/join/partnership-program/