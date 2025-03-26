Bloomnation & Florabundance Unite!

LOS ANGELES, CA – BloomNation, the leading all-in-one platform for independent florists, is excited to announce a new partnership under the BloomNation Partnership Program with Florabundance, one of the largest and most respected wholesale fresh flower providers in the United States.

Located in Carpinteria, CA — just up the coast from BloomNation’s Santa Monica headquarters — Florabundance has built a reputation over the past 31 years for exceptional quality, vast variety, and top-tier service. Their dedication to helping floral designers and florists source premium flowers aligns perfectly with BloomNation’s mission to empower independent florists with the best tools, technology, and resources to succeed.

BloomNation has had the privilege of previously collaborating with Joost Bongaerts, Owner & President of Florabundance, who joined BloomNation CEO Farbod Shoraka on a podcast to discuss what florists need to know about working with wholesalers and how to build strong, mutually beneficial relationships in the floral supply chain. This new partnership builds on that relationship and offers florists an exciting opportunity to source premium flowers with confidence and access industry-leading business tools.

Exclusive Offers:



To celebrate this partnership, BloomNation florists will enjoy exclusive perks and savings on Florabundance orders for a limited time. Florists can log into their BloomNation dashboard to view the full details and take advantage of these special benefits.

Not on BloomNation yet? Florabundance is inviting their florist clients to join the BloomNation community and unlock exclusive savings on the BloomNation platform through Florabundance. Florists can learn more and access the offer here:

https://marketing.joinbloomnation.com/florabundance

“We’re especially proud to partner with a wholesaler whose roots trace back to the Netherlands—the global heart of the floral industry,” said Lynn Rafferty, Partnership Manager at BloomNation. “Florabundance’s heritage, combined with their strong commitment to quality and service, perfectly complements BloomNation’s mission to provide independent florists with the best tools and resources. Together, we’re helping florists thrive both online and in-store.”

The BloomNation Partnership Program connects florists with trusted industry partners, including wholesalers, growers, funeral homes, and floral suppliers, who want to expand their reach while supporting the independent florist community.

Florists interested in learning more about BloomNation’s high-converting websites, advanced PoS system, automated marketing, and wedding & event solutions can visit BloomNation for Florists.

Wholesale, grower, and supplier partners interested in joining the BloomNation Partnership Program can learn more here: BloomNation Partnership Program.

About BloomNation:



BloomNation is the leading platform designed to empower independent florists with cutting-edge e-commerce tools, an advanced PoS, powerful marketing services, and business solutions that increase sales, streamline operations, and build lasting customer relationships.

www.joinbloomnation.com

About Florabundance:



Founded in 1994 and based in Carpinteria, California, Florabundance is a premier wholesale floral provider offering one of the largest selections of fresh-cut flowers, garden roses, and floral supplies sourced from top growers worldwide. Florabundance is committed to exceptional quality, personalized service, and supporting floral designers and florists in creating unforgettable designs for weddings, events, and everyday celebrations.

www.florabundance.com