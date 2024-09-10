Blossom Online: Use These 7 Instagram Design Trends to Boost Your Floral Business

Instagram is a huge marketing platform with a massive user base. That’s why so many florists use it to showcase their business. Yet it’s vital to know about the latest Instagram design trends since they keep evolving. To help you make posts that stand out, here are the top Instagram design trends for 2024 and tips on how to use them.

1. Retro Revival

The vintage look is in, and it’s more popular than ever. This trend uses warm, saturated colors like browns, greens, and oranges to give your photos a nostalgic feel. Vintage filters and retro themes can add a timeless charm to your floral arrangements.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Rose by Equiflor