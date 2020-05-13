Blue Daze Named Texas Superstar

A time-tested Lone Star favorite – Blue Daze – has been added to the list of Texas Superstar plants.

Brent Pemberton, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Research ornamental horticulturist, Overton, said Blue Daze has been a long-time ornamental favorite of gardeners and landscapers and deserves the designation.

To be designated a Texas Superstar, a plant must be beautiful and perform well for growers throughout the state. Texas Superstars must also be easy to propagate, ensuring the plants are widely available and reasonably priced.

