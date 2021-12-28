Board of Directors: There is Now a Truly Different Royal FloraHolland

In this series of columns, we give the floor to the directors and managers of Royal FloraHolland. This time, CEO Steven van Schilfgaarde looks back on the past year. “We have really changed over the past year, both in terms of content and our approach.”

The last working week of the year is a good time to look back at the past twelve months. Exactly one year ago, the Netherlands was, like now, in lockdown. Now, too, we are well prepared. Flower sales remain steady and fortunately, in the countries around us, the shops are still open. 2021 was an eventful year in many ways. I am very happy with where we are now as a cooperative and as a company – and that is really different from a year ago. This year we achieved an absolute record turnover and are in an excellent position.

Disappointing

However, this joy was rather rudely disrupted earlier this week by the disappointing articles in the Financieele Dagblad. Apparently, a number of people within our sector feel the need to deliberately damage our cooperative. That is more than disappointing: I find it downright bad. Out of their own commercial interest, some people misrepresent the facts, make a completely misplaced comparison with the Greenery, the VGB complains about not being allowed to help decide on rates and the initiators of FloriNee try to score points after all.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Royal FloraHolland