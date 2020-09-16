Brandkamp Joins Fleuroselect

Fleuroselect proudly announces that Brandkamp joins the organisation. Its membership application has been unanimously approved by the Fleuroselect members during the Annual General Meeting, which took place online on 1st of July 2020.

Founded in 1960, Brandkamp is an international young plant producer with 10 hectares of mother plant facilities in Kenya and Uganda. Still family run, the company sells in all European countries and is also established in the Arabian and Asian regions. Brandkamp specialises in ornamentals such as Fuchsia, Lantana, Petunia, Verbena and Chrysanthemum. A company-owned, in-vitro laboratory tests all elite material used to maintain the mother plant stocks, ensuring plant health and genetic stability.

Karol Pawlak, Owner Vitroflora and Fleuroselect President: “We are delighted to welcome Brandkamp to the Fleuroselect family. The company’s assortment and the team are well established and respected within the ornamental industry. We are looking forward to further enhance the existing relationship and develop new business opportunities.”

Jeroen de Kuijer, Sales Manager Brandkamp: “We are very proud that Brandkamp has been unanimously accepted as a full Fleuroselect member. This membership underlines our reliability as business partner within the pot and bedding plant sector. We are looking forward to be in closer contact with the Fleuroselect members and to further develop our network within the industry.”

Noelia Mansilla joins Board of DirectorsFleuroselect warmly welcomes Noelia Mansilla, President EMEA Dümmen Orange, to the Board of Directors.

Noelia states: “I’m honored to join the Fleuroselect Board. I have tremendous respect for the other Board members – and the companies they represent – and I am looking forward to working with them to make the ornamental plants industry even more successful.”

President and vice-president of the current Fleuroselect Board of Directors are Karol Pawlak, owner of Vitroflora, and Marc Driessen, Director Beekenkamp Ornamentals.The Board further consists of Thomas Bousart, Marketing and Sales Europe & Emerging Markets Benary; Simon Crawford, Commercial Director Burpee Europe; Leo Hoogendoorn, CEO Florensis; Dominic Lacey, Managing Director Floranova; Bob Leek, Head of Product Management Sakata and Herbert Wehrle, Product Manager Seeds Europe Graines Voltz.

Ex-officio Board Members are Treasurer Hans Durieux, former CEO Dekker Chrysanten, and Sally van der Horst, Secretary General.