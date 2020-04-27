British Columbia Florists, Flower Farmers Dealing With Fallout From COVID-19

CBC News Floral April 27, 2020

Flower farmers and the people who take those flowers to market are dealing with the fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic, from event cancellations, to high import prices.

Lana Braun, owner of the Hummingbird Farm in the Slocan Valley, said their sales are suffering, primarily due to the postponement of 2020 weddings. She estimates 40 per cent of their income comes from weddings. 

“So that’s obviously not going to happen this year,” she told Daybreak South host Chris Walker.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CBC News

