Bud Summers Appointed Chief Operating Officer of TreeTown USA

HOUSTON–TreeTown USA CEOJonathan Saperstein today announced Bud Summers has been promoted to the position of chief operating officer of TreeTown USA.

Reporting directly to Saperstein in the newly-created position, Summers’ primary focus in the new role will be to continue the alignment of all 15 growing facilities.

“With bringing all of our operations under one leader, we will align all of our operations into one cohesive unit,” Saperstein explained. “As a company brought together through acquisitions, this next step capitalizes on all of the knowledge base of our combined company.”

Summers was previously senior vice president of Southwest operations for TreeTown. Before joining TreeTown USA, he spent more than 30 years in several executive positions with Hines Growers, Inc. and Color Spot Nurseries in California, Texas, Arizona and Oregon, where he provided the day-to-day leadership and management required to effectively grow the organization and ensure financial strength and operating efficiency. He holds a Masters and Ph.D. in Horticulture from the University of Maryland.

“I have been blessed over my career to have worked with some extraordinary people, teams and customers in the horticulture industry,” Summers said. “I am very proud to be a part of this new remarkable nursery company and I am energized and excited to think about our future.”

About TreeTown USA/Village Nurseries/Hines Growers

TreeTown USA, founded in 2001, is a privately-owned business headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 15 growing facilities totaling over 6,000 production acres across Texas, Florida, Oregon and California. With the addition of a West Coast Division, including Village Nurseries and Hines Growers, the combined company now has a coast-to-coast footprint for its broad mix of high-quality plant material that includes over 5,000 unique plant selections and variations. To learn more about TreeTown USA, visit the company’s website at http://www.treetownusa.com.