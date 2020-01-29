burton + BURTON Announces Albert D. Maslia Award Winner

burton + BURTON Floral January 29, 2020

Bogart, GA – burton + BURTON® announced CoxHealth Auxiliary Gift Shop of Springfield, Missouri, as the winner of the Albert D. Maslia Award. The award showcases excellence in visual merchandising for hospital gift shops and honors the memory of Albert Maslia, a member of the AmericasMart® Atlanta management team. Mr. Maslia served as the Managing Director of Retail Services for AmericasMart® and was a longtime friend of the hospital gift shop industry. Maslia passed away in April 2014.

The award, sponsored by burton + BURTON® in January 2020 at Atlanta Market, presented $500 to CoxHealth Auxiliary Gift Shop. Second place was awarded to The Atrium at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center of Cleveland, Ohio, and third place was awarded to WellStar Cobb Hospital Gift Shop of Austell, Georgia. The contest was open for all hospital gift shops to showcase their best visual merchandising displays. The winning entry was chosen by a panel of industry experts. In addition to the monetary prize, a trophy and certificate were awarded to be displayed in the winner’s store, as well as industry recognition on social media.

The judges said CoxHealth Auxiliary Gift Shop’s use of color and themes within each display in the gift shop and window displays made for an overall cohesive layout, as well as allowing for ease of customer accessibility and interaction within the gift shop.

Maxine Burton, founder and president of burton + BURTON®, said, “We congratulate CoxHealth Auxiliary Gift Shop for winning two consecutive years. It is an honor to continue this award in Albert’s memory. We thank everyone who submitted an entry to make this year’s Albert D. Maslia Award successful.”

About burton + BURTON

Founded in 1982, burton + BURTON® is a family-owned and -operated business that has grown into the largest wholesale distributor of balloons and coordinating gift products in the world. In addition to its showroom at the corporate headquarters in Bogart, Georgia, the company also maintains permanent showrooms at AmericasMart® Atlanta, Dallas Market CenterSM, and Las Vegas Market.

Related Articles

Floral

burton + BURTON Announces Inaugural School Completion and a Commitment to Build a Second Through Weaving Hope Charity

September 13, 2019 burton + BURTON

burton + BURTON is pleased to announce the completion of the first school in Rwanda funded by Weaving Hope. This charitable mission has been in progress for two years, from conception to fulfillment to the sale of 600 baskets that ultimately lead to the construction of the school. 300 people from the community attended the dedication, including the Archbishop of Rwanda and local government officials.

Floral

burton + BURTON Partners with Basket of Hope

February 6, 2019 burton + BURTON

burton + BURTON® was honored to participate in this year’s Super Baskets of Hope event. Basket of Hope’s mission is to deliver inspiration and joy to children diagnosed with cancer or other serious illnesses. The baskets are filled with toys, games, crafts, plush animals, gift cards, and other age-appropriate items.