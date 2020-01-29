burton + BURTON Announces Albert D. Maslia Award Winner

Bogart, GA – burton + BURTON® announced CoxHealth Auxiliary Gift Shop of Springfield, Missouri, as the winner of the Albert D. Maslia Award. The award showcases excellence in visual merchandising for hospital gift shops and honors the memory of Albert Maslia, a member of the AmericasMart® Atlanta management team. Mr. Maslia served as the Managing Director of Retail Services for AmericasMart® and was a longtime friend of the hospital gift shop industry. Maslia passed away in April 2014.

The award, sponsored by burton + BURTON® in January 2020 at Atlanta Market, presented $500 to CoxHealth Auxiliary Gift Shop. Second place was awarded to The Atrium at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center of Cleveland, Ohio, and third place was awarded to WellStar Cobb Hospital Gift Shop of Austell, Georgia. The contest was open for all hospital gift shops to showcase their best visual merchandising displays. The winning entry was chosen by a panel of industry experts. In addition to the monetary prize, a trophy and certificate were awarded to be displayed in the winner’s store, as well as industry recognition on social media.

The judges said CoxHealth Auxiliary Gift Shop’s use of color and themes within each display in the gift shop and window displays made for an overall cohesive layout, as well as allowing for ease of customer accessibility and interaction within the gift shop.

Maxine Burton, founder and president of burton + BURTON®, said, “We congratulate CoxHealth Auxiliary Gift Shop for winning two consecutive years. It is an honor to continue this award in Albert’s memory. We thank everyone who submitted an entry to make this year’s Albert D. Maslia Award successful.”

About burton + BURTON

Founded in 1982, burton + BURTON® is a family-owned and -operated business that has grown into the largest wholesale distributor of balloons and coordinating gift products in the world. In addition to its showroom at the corporate headquarters in Bogart, Georgia, the company also maintains permanent showrooms at AmericasMart® Atlanta, Dallas Market CenterSM, and Las Vegas Market.