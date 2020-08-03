burton + BURTON Announces Launch of Virtual Showroom

Bogart, GA – burton + BURTON is pleased to announce the launch of its virtual showroom experience. The virtual showroom will allow customers to shop our curated home décor trend collections, which feature our most updated seasonal and everyday designs. While exploring the showroom, customers will be able to view stunning displays, discover new items, and shop seamlessly from the comfort of their homes or workplaces. We are thrilled to bring the magic of our inspiration right to our customers’ fingertips.

Maxine Burton, founder and president of burton + BURTON, said, “During these extraordinary times, it is even more important to us that our customers have the ability to shop any way that they feel safe and most comfortable. We will be debuting our new Valentine and Spring 2021 collections at the August markets. With the capability of the virtual showroom, these collections will be enjoyed by our customers all over the world.”

burton + BURTON Virtual Showroom: https://www.burtonandburton.com/about/virtualshowroom.aspx

About burton + BURTON

Founded in 1982, burton + BURTON® is a family-owned and -operated business that has grown into the largest wholesale distributor of balloons and coordinating gift products in the world. In addition to its showroom at the corporate headquarters in Bogart, Georgia, the company also maintains permanent showrooms at AmericasMart® Atlanta, Dallas Market CenterSM, and Las Vegas Market.