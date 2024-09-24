Bushel and Berry Expands its Collection with 2 Non-Berry Plant Introductions

Brew-Tea-Ful ™ Tea Camellia and Poppin’ Passion™ Passion Fruit are the Newest Introductions to the Collection

West Grove, PA­ – Bushel and Berry®, the collection of ornamental, edible plants for the home garden from Star® Roses and Plants, is excited to introduce two new plants for 2025: Brew-Tea-Ful™ Tea Camellia and Poppin’ Passion™ Passion Fruit. These plants are the first non-berry additions to the collection. Bushel and Berry® previously offered blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries.

“We want to continue to offer a unique selection of easy-to-grow edible and ornamental plants to Bushel and Berry®,” says Kristen Pullen, Woody Ornamental Portfolio Manager at Star® Roses and Plants. “To do this, we decided to expand the brand outside of berries. These new varieties not only uphold the current brand promise but expand our offerings into the deep south and west for a brand that can be stocked in low chill hour environments.”

Brew-Tea-Ful™ Tea Camellia is the first non-fruiting variety available from Bushel and Berry®. This Camellia produces three types of tea: soothing green tea, rich black tea, and aromatic blossom tea, making it easy and affordable for growers to diversify their edible program with just one plant. Brew-Tea-Ful™ does especially well in warm climates and can be positioned as a unique evergreen hedge. Performs best in zones 7-9.

Poppin’ Passion™ Passion Fruit is a new, southern success for Bushel and Berry® that thrives in warm climates and still offers the container-friendly, easy-to-grow attributes you know from the brand. Its flowers are a host for native pollinators, something the modern gardener will love as much as the delicious fruit. Performs best in zones 9–11.

More than ever, home gardeners want to cultivate their own crops. These new varieties are a versatile addition to any garden space that are beautiful and rewarding to grow.

For grower questions or inquiries about 2025 booking, contact your Territory Manger or call customer service at 1-800-457-1859.

About Bushel and Berry®

Bushel and Berry® is a collection of ornamental, edible plants for the home garden. With many stunning and easy-to-care-for varieties to choose from, Bushel and Berry® is revolutionizing the way we bring food to the table. Learn more by visiting www.BushelAndBerry.com.