Bushel and Berry® Introduces New Blueberry Variety, BerryBux®

West Grove, PA— Bushel and Berry®, the collection of homegrown berries from Star® Roses and Plants, is introducing its newest blueberry variety for 2021, BerryBux®. BerryBux® is a revolutionary ornamental blueberry plant with Buxus-like performance and appeal in the landscape. Its foliage and compact habit, which are similar to boxwood, make it ideal for hedges and mass plantings.

“We know that boxwood has posed certain challenges in the landscape, so this is a great alternative with ornamental appeal and the bonus of blueberries,” says Layci Gragnani, Bushel and Berry® Program Manager.

BerryBux® grows to a height of 2-3’ and works best in zones 5-8. The berries on BerryBux® are small in size but pack a punch with wild, aromatic flavor.

With edible gardening continuing to rise among consumers, BerryBux® is the perfect addition to any garden space. Its unique form and colorful, delicious berries will impress both at retail and in the yard.

To download and view high-res images, visit https://bit.ly/3hT6ltj.

For grower questions or inquiries, contact your Territory Manager or call customer service at 1-800-457-1859.

About Bushel and Berry®

Bushel and Berry® is a collection of easy-to-grow, exceptionally beautiful and delicious berry plants for the home garden. With many stunning and easy-to-care-for varieties to choose from, Bushel and Berry® is revolutionizing the way we bring food to the table. Learn more by visiting www.BushelAndBerry.com.