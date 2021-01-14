Bushel and Berry Introduces Three New Strawberry Plants

West Grove, PA — Bushel and Berry®, the collection of homegrown berries from Star® Roses and Plants, is excited to announce the introduction of three new strawberry plants for 2021. These ornamental, everbearing strawberries are the first non-blueberry additions to the collection since the Baby Cakes® blackberry plant was introduced in 2016.

The new strawberry varieties are as follows:

Rosy Belle™ is both beautiful and tasty with rose, pink blooms and sweet berries that grow abundantly from spring until frost. It’s perfect as a border plant or grown in pots. Rosy Belle™ has a cascading habit that will reach 6-9” high.

Scarlet Belle™ has scarlet red blooms with yellow centers that produce juicy strawberries all season. Plant in patio pots, hanging baskets, or garden beds for a rewarding and scrumptious crop. Scarlet Belle™ has a cascading habit that will reach 8-12” high.

Snowy Belle™ is a deliciously sweet treat to grow in the garden and enjoy at the table. This strawberry variety has big, white flowers that produce an abundance of flavorful fruit. Snowy Belle™ has a cascading habit that will reach 8-10” high.

“These new strawberries are reliable with great performance in multiple regions of the country,” says Kristen Pullen, Bushel and Berry® Program Manager at Star® Roses and Plants. “They also have a quick production time of about 8-10 weeks from potting in greenhouse or tunnel production.”

With edible gardening continuing to rise among consumers, these compact, everbearing strawberries are a versatile addition to any garden space that will offer fruit all season.

To download and view high-res images, visit https://bit.ly/3qcG65e. For media related questions or inquiries, contact Leah Palmer at [email protected] or 610-345-5110.

About Bushel and Berry®

Bushel and Berry® is a collection of easy-to-grow, exceptionally beautiful and delicious berry plants for the home garden. With many stunning and easy-to-care-for varieties to choose from, Bushel and Berry® is revolutionizing the way we bring food to the table. Learn more by visiting www.BushelAndBerry.com.