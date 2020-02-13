CA Flower Mall Petalers Bloom Bright 24/7 Thru Valentine’s Daze

LOS ANGELES – Responding to the National Retail Federation report about changing consumer attitudes towards Valentine’s Day, Mark Chatoff, owner of California Flower Mall a Downtown Los Angeles wholesale flower market says his analysis of NRF data shows fresh flower gifts and arrangements will continue to be a popular favorite, even among millennials. “Flowers gifts uplift the human spirit, that won’t change. The evolution of Valentine’s Day reflects the diversity of lifestyles today. Whether people celebrate it as a sentimental romantic tradition, a day to show love to yourself, Galentine’s Day, Palentine’s Day, or, Love and Friendship Day as it’s known in the Latino community — all reports indicate that in Southern California fresh flower gifts, plants and floral arrangements will continue to reign in the ever-expanding celebration of relationships.”

Whatever name you give it people still love the day of love. Danielle Hayes, blogger for The Shelf, a data-driven influencer marketing platform says, “Singles have ramped up their Valentine’s Day spending over the last few years as well.” She gives these fun facts about people and their love for Valentine’s Day:



35 percent of non-celebrants have Valentine’s Day plans, whether it’s to treat themselves or spend time with friends and family

NRF data shows Galentine’s Day may really be a thing. Since 2010, expected spending on Valentine’s Day gifts for friends has nearly tripled, from $737 million to $2.1 billion

To date, there are more than 860k Instagram posts tagged #galentines #galentinesday #palentines #palentinesday, the hashtags commonly used to celebrate mirror holidays Galentine’s Day (for female friends) and Palentine’s Day (for any friends)

Whether viewed as “shoppertainment”, or a great way to celebrate love and relationships, Valentine’s Day is a day of spending and gift-giving, even among those who do not embrace the traditional “Valentine’s Day is for lovers” concept.

