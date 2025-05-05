CalFlowers Expands 78% Shipping Discount Program to Agricultural Businesses Across the U.S.

SAN MARCOS, CA — CalFlowers, a leading floral trade association in the U.S., is excited to announce the nationwide expansion of its Agricultural Membership. Originally available only to California-based businesses, membership is now open to qualifying agriculture companies across the United States.

Agricultural Membership is a unique tier designed specifically for U.S.-based companies that grow or ship agriculture products not classified as ornamental flowers or foliage. Agricultural Members enjoy access to exclusive benefits, including shipping discounts of up to 78% on FedEx Priority® and FedEx Standard Overnight® services which is a significant advantage for businesses transporting perishable or time-sensitive products such as specialty produce, herbs, and more.

With agriculture and floral companies across the country facing similar challenges, from rising logistics costs to limited market access, this expansion aims to foster greater collaboration, cost savings, and industry connection.

“We’re proud to support agriculture businesses from coast to coast by welcoming them into the CalFlowers community,” said Lane DeVries, CalFlowers’ Executive Director. “By coming together, we’re not only strengthening our network, we’re also investing in the future of agriculture and ensuring a thriving, sustainable industry for generations to come.”

CalFlowers offers three types of membership, Floral, Agricultural, and Associate (Associate Floral, Associate Floral Grower, and Associate Service). Each membership type is designed to meet the needs of different segments of the floral and agriculture industries, creating a supportive network where members can exchange products and services while accessing valuable benefits tailored to their businesses.

For more information about CalFlowers’ membership opportunities, including the Agricultural Member tier, visit www.cafgs.org/membership-information.

About CalFlowers

CalFlowers, the California Association of Flower Growers & Shippers, is dedicated to expanding the use and enjoyment of flowers across the United States. With over 900 members nationwide, the organization provides exclusive shipping discounts, industry leadership, and strategic marketing programs to grow floral and agricultural markets. For more information, visit www.cafgs.org.