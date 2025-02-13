CalFlowers Pledges $10,000 in Matching Donations for LA Wildfire-Affected Floral Community

In the wake of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, the floral industry is coming together to support florists and businesses affected by this natural disaster. CalFlowers, known for fostering growth and unity within the floral community, is acting by pledging to match up to $10,000 in donations to the AIFD Foundation Catastrophic Fund, amplifying relief efforts for those impacted.

Through the AIFD Foundation Catastrophic Fund, the Texas State Florists’ Association provided generous support with a specific donation for those affected by California wildfires. Adding to this initiative, Jordan Prosser of Salter’s Evergreen Supply, a family-owned farm in Evergreen, Alabama, has launched “Cases for California,” a campaign donating 10% of Salter’s February foliage sales to the AIFD Foundation Catastrophic Fund while collaborating with industry partners to raise awareness.

“We are deeply committed to supporting our fellow florists in California during this challenging time,” said Jeanne Taggart Boes, President of CalFlowers. “The floral industry is built on compassion and resilience. By joining forces, we can make a meaningful difference in helping these businesses recover and thrive again.”

Individuals and businesses wishing to contribute can donate directly to the AIFD Foundation Catastrophic Fund through the AIFD Foundation website. Every contribution will provide essential assistance to floral businesses that have suffered physical damage due to the wildfires. Additionally, those affected are encouraged to apply for aid through an AIFD Foundation Grant.

CalFlowers encourages the floral community to come together, ensuring that California’s floral businesses can rebuild and continue spreading beauty and joy. For more information on how to donate or apply for assistance, visit the AIFD Foundation website.

CalFlowers is a national trade association dedicated to supporting and promoting the floral industry across the United States. With a diverse membership that includes flower growers, shippers, wholesalers, retailers, and industry service providers, CalFlowers fosters collaboration, innovation, and growth within the floral supply chain. Known for providing unparalleled transportation solutions and industry resources, CalFlowers is committed to increasing the consumption of flowers while supporting its members in achieving their business goals.

AIFD Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has been providing funding support to the floral community since 1979. The Catastrophic Fund was specifically established following Hurricane Harvey to directly assist floral businesses with property damage. In recent years, the fund has been used to cover costs related to technology, infrastructure, and vehicle damage, as well as insurance deductibles. The grant application process is straightforward and requires documentation such as descriptions and photos of damages, contractor estimates, and insurance reports.