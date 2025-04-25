California Spring Trials for 2026 is Set

Downers Grove, IL — National Garden Bureau (NGB), the manager for the California Spring Trials (CAST) registration, announced the dates for the 2026 event: March 24-27, 2026.

This key industry event for brokers, growers, and retailers will again be held at multiple locations across California, offering an exclusive preview of upcoming ornamental and edible plant introductions.

Based on attendee feedback from 2025, the 2026 CAST will follow a Tuesday-Friday schedule.

For those who missed the 2025 event, breeder summaries and trade media coverage are available at caspringtrials.us.

Plan now to attend CAST 2026 for a first look at the future of horticulture!

National Garden Bureau is a nonprofit organization founded in 1920 with a mission to disseminate basic instructions for home gardeners while also serving the needs of its members. NGB publishes and sponsors the annual “Year Of” program, New Plants, Garden Products, a Therapeutic Garden Grant, Market Share Surveys and more.