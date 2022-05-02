Calliope L Soft Coral is Pelargonium of the Year 2022

Last year, Syngenta Flowers’ Pelargonium zonale Rosebud Astrid was chosen as Pelargonium of the Year. For 2022 the honour goes to a Pelargonium whose size and beautiful flowers that show an explosion of colour are undeniably impressive: our Calliope® L Soft Coral.

With beautiful coral-coloured flowers that are 50% larger than a normal zonale Pelargonium and with its large, round and bushy growth habit, Calliope® L Soft Coral won the hearts of the jury.

Large seating areas for socializing, pool areas for relaxing, and expansive outdoor kitchens are becoming more and more popular. Calliope® L goes hand in hand with this outdoor living trend and positions itself as a vibrant outdoor interior plant. In the pure Nordic style or in the sphere of the traditional Red Cottage, wherever you place this year’s geranium, it will fit in and attract attention for its colourful flowers and lush green foliage.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Syngenta Flowers