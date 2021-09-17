Canadian Greenhouse Conference “Seeds of Change” October 6 & 7

The 2021 Canadian Greenhouse Conference (CGC) will take place online on October 6 & 7. The popularity of the 2020 virtual conference gave CGC organizers the confidence to go even bigger this year and the conference is committed to delivering another first-class event for Canadian growers. “The CGC’s mandate is to provide a connection point for commercial growers and showcase innovative production techniques, research and technology and we are committed to fulfill that directive by presenting an exceptional event that offers great value to the sector” states CGC Program Coordinator, Glenna Cairnie. “The 2021 CGC will continue its 40-year tradition of supporting growers and is embracing the potential offered by the virtual format.”

A first-class education program anchors the show with eighteen live sessions, 45+ speakers, and on-demand content addressing the sector’s current challenges, trends, and issues. The speaker list features the industry’s top authorities from across Canada and around the world. Conference elements such as the New Variety Showcase, Research Poster Session, New Product Display and Exhibitor Directory will provide growers with easy access to valuable information and connections.

The CGC is pleased to acknowledge Syngenta Flowers as the presenting sponsor of 2021 show and is thankful for Syngenta Flowers’ ongoing support for both the conference and the Canadian grower community.

The CGC is pleased to acknowledge Syngenta Flowers as the presenting sponsor of 2021 show and is thankful for Syngenta Flowers' ongoing support for both the conference and the Canadian grower community.

Full conference details are on the CGC website www.CanadianGreenhouseConference.com

About the Canadian Greenhouse Conference

The Canadian Greenhouse Conference is a not-for-profit corporation and Canada’s foremost event for commercial growers of crops produced in a controlled environment. The conference attracts growers from across North America, gathers experts from around the world, and showcases innovative production techniques, research, products, and technology.

