Canadian Greenhouse Conference to Present Virtual Event in 2021

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO – The Canadian Greenhouse Conference (CGC) announced its decision to forgo an in-person event in 2021 and will present a virtual conference this fall. “We had hoped to return to an in-person event in 2021, but with the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, vaccinations, travel and government restrictions this was the prudent decision” stated CGC Board Chair, Shalin Khosla, “It was important to the CGC to settle this early to be fair to our valued exhibitors, partners, and suppliers who plan their activities well in advance.”

A comprehensive speaker program is planned for show dates, October 6 & 7. Watch for the return of components introduced in 2020 such as the virtual New Varieties Display and Research Poster Session as well as new ideas to encourage supplier and grower engagement. “The CGC’s mandate is to provide a connection point for commercial growers and showcase innovative production techniques, research and technology and we are committed to fulfill that directive by presenting an exceptional event that offers great value to the sector” confirmed CGC Program Coordinator, Glenna Cairnie. “The 2021 CGC will continue its 40-year tradition of supporting Canadian growers and is embracing the potential offered by the virtual format.”

Details on this year’s virtual program will be released as they become available. Allied industry can expect to receive a prospectus outlining business opportunities in April.

This year’s conference theme “Seeds of Change” speaks to the optimism and resilience of the protected agriculture sector. Stay informed of conference news by following the CGC across its social media channels.

About the Canadian Greenhouse Conference The Canadian Greenhouse Conference is a not-for-profit corporation and Canada’s foremost event for commercial growers of crops produced in a controlled environment. The conference attracts growers from across North America, gathers experts from around the world and showcases innovative production techniques, research, products, and technology.

For media inquiries, contact: Glenna Cairnie, CGC Program Coordinator [email protected]