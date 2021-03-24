Canadian Horticultural Council Recognizes Industry Leaders at 99th AGM

The Canadian Horticultural Council (CHC) held its 2021 Annual General Meeting virtually from March 16 to 17. The 2020 AGM theme was Horticulture Strong: Reflect. Adapt. Persevere. More than 170 delegates and observers logged on to discuss policy issues and to hear presentations from industry representatives. Marie-Claude Bibeau, Canadian Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food kicked off the AGM by recognising the importance of the sector, and the efforts farmers have made to rise to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 board of directors will be chaired by newly elected president, Jan VanderHout (Ontario). Holding other leadership positions on the board will be first vice-president Marcus Janzen (British Colombia), second vice-president Albert Cramer (Prairies), and finance chair, Brian Gilroy, past president (Ontario). They will be joined on the board by Jason Smith (British Colombia), Beth Connery (Prairies), Mike Chromczack (Ontario), Bill George (Ontario), Jocelyn Gibouleau (Quebec), Pascal Forest (Quebec), Gerald Dykerman (Atlantic), and Russell Weir (Atlantic).

The 2021 Doug Connery Award was presented to Jocelyn St-Denis. The Doug Connery Award publicly recognizes a person who, in the course of their association with the Canadian Horticultural Council (CHC) and Canada’s horticulture sector, have made outstanding contributions to the improvement and advancement of the industry. Jocelyn St-Denis is the Executive Director of the Association des producteurs maraîchers du Québec (APMQ). He has served on the CHC Board of Directors since 2016 and has contributed valuable insights and industry knowledge, in addition to his dedication advocating on behalf of Canadian fruit and vegetable growers.

Hector Delanghe was recognized as an Honourary Life Member of the Canadian Horticultural Council. Hector was instrumental in the development of many labour programs which growers continue to depend upon today, including the Seasonal Agriculture Workers Program (SAWP), CanAg Travel, and F.A.R.M.S. Hector is also a past president of CHC, having served in 1993. His work has left a lasting legacy on our sector.

The Canadian Horticultural Council looks forward to welcoming its members next year for its 100th Annual General Meeting in Ottawa. It will take place on March 8-10, 2022.

For more information, please contact:

Laura Sehl

Communications Officer

Canadian Horticultural Council

506-650-0674

[email protected]