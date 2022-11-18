Carnations: The Perfect Holiday Bloom

Carnations are one of the oldest cultivated flowers in the world. Records show that they were grown by the Romans and Greeks, and in Tudor times were used for culinary and medicinal purposes. They are also reported to have been one of Shakespeare’s favorite flowers supported by how often they appear in his plays.

But don’t let their ancient history fool you into thinking Carnations are passé. Despite their popularity suffering a dip in recent times, rest assured that carnations are back and with a fabulous vengeance!

Gone are the bright brash colors of the past. Instead today’s Carnations are available in a stunning range of colors from the soft creams to the dramatic purples and so many other shades in between to suit every mood.

