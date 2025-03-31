Celebrate National Gardening Day with 7 Gardeners’ Must-Have Plants & Products

National Gardening Day is around the corner on April 14. Whether a seasoned green thumb or a budding gardener, the right plants and tools can elevate the experience. Garden Media Group contacted seven gardening experts and florists to share their must-haves—timeless favorites and fresh innovations that make every garden thrive.

“My Jackson & Perkins roses are simply breathtaking, enchanting my guests year after year,” says Katie-Rose Watson, creator of The Rose Table. “Plum Perfect reblooms nonstop in my Texas garden, and nothing smells sweeter than Earth Angel. I also swear by Agastache Rosie Posie—a must-have companion that attracts pollinators and thrives in the summer heat.”

The Oasis Forage Planter is a game-changer for award-winning floral designer Ace Berry. “Its modern urn shape brings effortless elegance, and its neutral tone lets flowers take center stage. With a simple grid tape setup, I can create a stunning foraged arrangement in minutes.”

“Few new plants stand the test of time like The Knock Out® Rose,” says Kristen Smith, Rose Evaluation Manager for Star® Roses and Plants. “Even 25 years after its introduction, it delivers vibrant blooms from spring to fall and thrives in tough conditions.”

“Once you start growing dahlias, you’ll never stop,” says Erin Schanen, creator of Impatient Gardener. “From show-stopping dinner plate varieties to delicate anemone types, dahlias offer endless beauty for the garden and bouquets. My true love of them came when I started growing many other forms, including the floriferous, smaller-statured single types, the elegant water lily types, and the whimsical anemone and collarette types. Just when you think you know dahlias, there’s another one waiting for you to fall in love with it.”

“This season’s most exciting innovation is the Firefly Petunia— the first glow-in-the-dark garden plant!” says Justin Hancock, horticulturist at Costa Farms. “The white blooms emit a soft glow at night, creating a mesmerizing display in pots, planters, and beds.”

Busy parent and landscape designer Alexander Betz loves Plant By Number’s garden maps. “They take the guesswork out of planting so I can focus on making memories with my daughter. With a new baby boy, I can’t wait to pass the gardening bug to him, too.”

“One of my favorite shrubs is Suntastic™ Peach Abelia,” says Linda Vater, plant expert for Southern Living® Plant Collection. “It starts with bright yellow foliage, shifts to a peachy blush in fall, and bursts with pink blooms in summer—plus, it’s easy-care and evergreen!”

Whether you’re planting for beauty, pollinators, or practicality, these expert picks make gardening easier and more rewarding. What’s your must-have garden essential? Share your favorites using #NationalGardeningDay!

