Celebrate Spring with Rio Easter Tinted Roses

Rio Roses by Equiflor Floral April 9, 2025

Photo Credit: Rio Roses; "Rio Peppermint"

Welcome the spirit of spring with Rio Easter Tinted Roses! This captivating collection features delicate pastel shades of pink, lavender, mint green, and soft yellow, beautifully blended to create a whimsical, artistic look. Each rose is meticulously hand-tinted to ensure vibrant color and consistent quality, making them a standout choice for Easter centerpieces and seasonal bouquets.

Our unique blooms are designed to capture the spirit of spring, perfect for creating eye-catching Easter designs that stand out.

To learn about the 8 tinted rose options, please visit Rio Roses.

