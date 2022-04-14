Celebrate the ‘Year of the Poppy and Basil’

At Fleuroselect, we’re celebrating the ‘Year of the Poppy and Basil’! We encourage you to join this promotion initiative by making the Plant of the Year part of your marketing plans. With this initiative, our Home Gardening business unit aims to drive visibility and boost the sale of poppy and basil seeds and plants in retail.

Marketing materials

Bespoke marketing materials have been created to support breeders, distributors and retailers with their promotional activities. The Visual Guidelines include an overview of inspirational photography as well as logos in various languages, designed especially to promote poppy and basil. By using the text and images, you not only support this promotion initiative, but also enhance your personalised label, seed packet, advertisement or social media post. All logos and images are royalty free and can be downloaded from the Fleuroselect website.



Displays in renowned gardens

Extensive poppy displays will be planted in renowned public gardens where consumers can enjoy the diversity of this species. Displays are foreseen at the Royal Horticultural Society gardens Harlow Carr and Hyde Hall in the U.K., at the Egapark in Erfurt and the Island of Mainau in Germany, and at Jardin des Plantes in Paris, France. The horticulture development unit at Teagasc, the Irish research and development station, also has the assortment on display.



2023, ‘Year of the Salvia and Sage’

Next year will be dedicated to salvia and sage. Accompanying information will be rolled out when we kick off the 2023 promotion initiative.