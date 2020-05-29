Celebrate Women in Horticulture Week ~ June 1-5

Female entrepreneurs are growing the U.S. economy. In fact, over the past five years, women-owned businesses increased 21 percent.

They represent 42 percent of all companies, employing 9.4 million workers and generating $1.9 trillion in revenue, according to American Express research. Specifically, 13 percent of these firms are in the professional/scientific/technical services category, which includes horticulture.

While the number of women-owned firms continues to grow, they only employ 6 percent of the nation’s workforce and contribute just under 4 percent of business revenue—roughly the same share they contributed in 1997.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Garden Media Group