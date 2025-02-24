Celebrating 20 years of Mandevilla Rio

This year we celebrate 20 years of Rio Mandevilla. To commemorate this significant milestone of, we have refreshed our brand with a new setup and a revitalized logo, while maintaining our iconic “Relax it’s Rio!” tagline. We celebrated in style during a Happy Hour event at the IPM ESSEN. It was a fantastic moment, filled with lively music, delicious cocktails, and balloons in the colours of Rio, creating a joyous atmosphere.

The celebration drew numerous customers, creating an unforgettable experience. Our photo frame became a highlight, allowing visitors to capture and share their Rio moments. We decided to keep it for the entire exhibition, ensuring that everyone could continue enjoying and celebrating Rio’s charm.

For over two decades, our Mandevilla Rio has been synonymous with vibrant colours and horticultural excellence. Our journey began more than 20 years ago with the breeding of our first main colours. Since then, we have worked year after year to create new varieties and organize them in four distinct series that simplify choices for growers. Last year, we launched four new varieties and today we proudly offer 15 stunning varieties that growers can offer to end consumers.

