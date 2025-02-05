Celebrating 25 Years of the Iconic Knock Out Rose: A Revolution in Gardening

West Grove, PA – The groundbreaking shrub that changed the gardening world with its stunning blooms, unmatched resilience, and effortless care is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Since its debut, the award-winning Knock Out® Rose has redefined rose gardening, making it accessible to everyone, from seasoned horticulturists to beginner gardeners.

First introduced in 2000, the Knock Out® Rose quickly captured the hearts of gardeners and landscape designers thanks to its continuous bloom cycle, remarkable disease resistance, and dazzling colors. Its low-maintenance nature set a new benchmark for flowering shrubs, earning it a reputation as a game-changer in the garden.

The vision behind this rose revolution was breeder Will Radler, whose early fascination with roses sparked a lifelong mission to create disease-resistant varieties. In 1992, Radler developed a seedling resistant to diseases, pests, and extreme weather, transforming the rose market for decades. In 1992, Star® Roses and Plants recognized its potential, and by 2000, the Knock Out® Rose had made its debut—ushering in a new era for rose gardening.

Today, 25 years later, the Knock Out® Rose is one of the best-selling roses in North America. Its collection now features twelve stunning varieties, each known for beauty, adaptability, and reliability.

“The Knock Out® Rose has become an icon in gardens and landscapes across the country,” said Bradd Yoder, President at Star® Roses and Plants. “Its ability to thrive with minimal care has made it a favorite among casual gardeners and professionals alike. Celebrating 25 years of success is a testament to its timeless appeal and extraordinary genetics.”

Many consider Radler’s innovative breeding work to have brought rose genetics into the 21st century. Beyond the Knock Out® Rose, Radler has continued to develop award-winning varieties recognized worldwide for their exceptional performance. Operating through his company, Rose Innovations, LLC, he collaborates annually with Star® Roses and Plants to introduce new, trialed roses that push the boundaries of what’s possible in gardening.

To celebrate this milestone, Star® Roses and Plants invites gardeners to share their Knock Out® Rose stories on social media using the hashtag #KnockOut25. And you can take their fun quiz to discover your unique flower power and get inspired with fresh ideas to transform your garden into a colorful masterpiece.

As the Knock Out® Rose enters its 25th year, Star® Roses and Plants remains dedicated to innovation and quality in gardening, committed to producing plants that bring beauty and simplicity to gardens everywhere.

Learn more about The Knock Out® Family of Roses at www.knockoutroses.com.

Star® Roses and Plants has been bringing great plants to the world’s gardens since 1897 and continues to introduce breakthrough roses, shrubs and edibles. Their most notable brands include The Knock Out® Family of Roses, Drift® Roses, Bushel and Berry®, and Bloomables®. Star® Roses and Plants is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ball Horticultural. For more information, please visit www.starrosesandplants.com.