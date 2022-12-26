Celebrating Love and Romance With Inspiring Gifts From 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

The 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Valentine’s Day 2023 Look Book has landed, offering customers an inspirational preview of meaningful expressions from across the company’s family of brands. Making it effortless for shoppers to leave a long-lasting impression on loved ones, this annual guide showcases a curated assortment of new and differentiated products, along with classic and one-of-a-kind gifts.

Themes and products that are expected to influence sweet and romantic celebrations this year include:

Rosecore

Forever on-trend for Valentine’s Day is the timeless rose. With more than 90 rose products from 1-800-Flowers.com®, it’s easy for gift-givers to delight sweethearts – and this year’s Look Book is just a starting point. With beautifully arranged stems in a variety of colors such as red and hot pink, playful kaleidoscope bouquets, chic preserved black roses that last up to one year, and flowering rose plants, there is something special that all kinds of star-crossed lovers will adore.

