Certified American Grown Announces New Membership Category

Sacramento, CA – Certified American Grown (CAG), the voice of American cut flower and foliage farmers is excited to announce a new membership category for potted plant farms. This expansion opportunity seeks to provide American farms selling into the vibrant domestic marketplace an opportunity to showcase pride in American grown and let consumers know they have a choice to support domestic farmers, families and communities.

The Certified American Grown seal has become a nationally recognized brand mark and is supported by retailers, florists, designers and farms throughout the country. The ability for consumers to recognize the iconic red, white, and blue seal allows for better informed decisions in their buying practices.

“Consumers are increasingly looking to better know where the products they are buying come from and knowing that they have the opportunity to support U.S. farms is becoming increasingly of interest,” noted Camron King, CEO and Ambassador for Certified American Grown. “Now when someone seeks to purchase potted plants, be they in a floral department, florist or even large retail, nursery, or home improvement store, those farms supplying those outlets can become members of Certified American Grown and proudly use the seal on their products. We feel like this is the next step in ensuring our homegrown farms are properly supported.”

The new membership category marks an evolution for Certified American Grown into ensuring that country of origin is highlighted on products. The trademarked Certified American Grown seal is another way for companies to create a value-added proposition in the market. Becoming a certified member of the association allows for the members to be licensed to use the seal on packaging. Farms can become members by completing an application online at the following: Become a Member – Certified American Grown (americangrownflowers.org).

About Certified American Grown. Certified American Grown (CAG) is a diverse community of cut flower and foliage farmers from across the United States. As the voice for domestic farms, CAG works towards sustainability and prosperity through a unified voice, effective advocacy, and strategic promotion. Certified American Grown flower and foliage farms participate in an independent, third-party supply-chain audit to verify both origin and assembly of the flowers and foliage grown. When it appears on bouquets, bunches, packaging or signage, the iconic brand mark instills consumer confidence in place of origin. For more information about Certified American Grown, visit americangrownflowers.org